Quebec expects to conclude deal with Bombardier by end of June

MONTREAL, June 13 (Reuters) - The Canadian province of Quebec expects to finalize an agreement to invest $1 billion in planemaker Bombardier Inc's CSeries program by the end of June, Premier Philippe Couillard said Monday.

"Our objective is to finish it by June 30," Couillard told reporters on the sidelines of an international conference in Montreal. "I think that's realistic. Things are progressing well."

Couillard said a deal with Bombardier could be reached even if separate talks with Canada's federal government are not completed by the end of the month. (Reporting By Allison Lampert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)