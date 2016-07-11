FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 11, 2016 / 7:00 PM / in a year

Canada aerospace announcement Tuesday not about Bombardier -source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, July 11 (Reuters) - A Canadian government announcement about aerospace funding in Quebec on Tuesday has nothing to do with possible federal aid to planemaker Bombardier Inc, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains - who is leading talks with Bombardier about possible government aid - will make the announcement at Britain’s Farnborough Airshow. Bombardier requested $1 billion in aid from Ottawa last year, but talks between the two sides have bogged down, say sources close to the file. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

