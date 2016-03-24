FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 24, 2016 / 3:00 PM / a year ago

Canada looking very carefully at Bombardier aid request -Trudeau

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Figure in U.S. dollars)

OTTAWA, March 24 (Reuters) - Canada is looking “very carefully” at a request for $1 billion in federal aid from struggling planemaker Bombardier Inc, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Thursday, but sidestepped a question on whether Ottawa had a deadline.

Trudeau made his remarks in a televised news conference in Toronto. A source directly familiar with the file last week said the government had finished studying the details of the request and was negotiating with the company. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by James Dalgleish)

