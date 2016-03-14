FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canada gov't will not unveil Bombardier decision before budget
March 14, 2016 / 7:50 PM / a year ago

Canada gov't will not unveil Bombardier decision before budget

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 14 (Reuters) - Canada’s federal government on Monday made clear it will not announce before the March 22 budget whether it plans to help struggling plane maker Bombardier Inc.

The province of Quebec has unveiled a $1 billion investment in the company’s CSeries passenger jet and wants Ottawa to do the same. Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains told reporters in Toronto that the Bombardier decision was not linked to the budget cycle. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)

