Trudeau says any Bombardier aid must have strong business case
November 10, 2015 / 3:48 PM / 2 years ago

Trudeau says any Bombardier aid must have strong business case

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

OTTAWA, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Any federal aid to struggling Quebec aircraft maker Bombardier Inc must be based on a strong business case and not on emotion, politics or symbols, Liberal Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday.

The new leader also said there was no question that high-value manufacturing such as aerospace would be an extremely important part of Canada for years to come, and said his innovation minister was looking at what a broad range of experts were recommending regarding Bombardier.

He made his comments to a closed meeting of the Canadian Labour Congress. Reuters obtained a recording of his remarks.

Reporting by Randall Palmer

