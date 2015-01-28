FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 28, 2015 / 2:40 AM / 3 years ago

Bombardier sees China safety certification for high-speed trains by end-Feb -exec

Brenda Goh

2 Min Read

BEIJING, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier Inc expects to receive safety certification from China for its high-speed trains as early as next month, providing a springboard for more orders, the firm’s top executive in the country said.

The regulatory clearance, after years of tests, means Bombardier will be able to begin delivering 80 of its CRH380D trains first ordered in 2009, worth $4 billion in total. China tightened rail safety rules after a fatal crash in 2011.

“In the next two weeks, by end of next month, (the train) is expected to get the certificate. Then we will start delivery,” Bombardier China’s president, Jianwei Zhang, told Reuters in an interview on Tuesday.

The trains, which can travel as fast as 380 kilometres per hour, are being jointly manufactured with a unit of domestic train maker CSR Corp . Bombardier’s share of the deal was estimated to be $2 billion.

Asked whether the certification would generate new orders, Zhang said, “Absolutely...Frankly speaking, I cannot say too much, but I’ve already got an order.” The official said he couldn’t comment further before official confirmation of the order is announced.

Reporting by Brenda Goh; Editing by Kazunori Takada and Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
