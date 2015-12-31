Bombardier gets firm order from China Express Airlines for 10 jets

Dec 31 (Reuters) - Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc said it received a firm order from China Express Airlines for 10 CRJ900 jets for about $462.6 million based on the list price of the aircraft.

China Express, a private regional airline based in Guizhou province, has ordered 38 of these aircraft of which 20 have been delivered to date, Bombardier said.

Up to Wednesday’s close shares of the company, which competes with Embraer SA, had fallen nearly 69 percent this year on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)