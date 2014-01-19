RPT-Bombardier-led group wins $4.1 bln railway contract in Australia

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said on Friday a group led by its rail technology unit has signed a $4.1 billion contract with the Australian state of Queensland.

Bombardier Transportation’s share of the contract for a rollingstock project is valued at about $2.7 billion.

Bombardier will supply 75 electrical multiple units, build a depot and provide maintenance for 30 years.

Specialist asset manager John Laing, Japanese trading house Itochu Corp and Uberior are the other members of the consortium.