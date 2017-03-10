STOCKHOLM, March 10 Swedish prosecutors said on
Friday they had arrested an employee of Canadian aircraft and
train maker Bombardier on suspicion of bribing
Azerbaijani officials in a 2013 railway procurement deal.
Prosecutors said a 37-year-old Russian man had been arrested
on suspicion of bribery and that several Bombardier employees
were suspected of colluding with Azerbaijani officials.
"Despite the fact that Bombardier was in fifth place in
terms of price, they won the 2013 tender when competitors that
had offered a better price were disqualified by the rail
authority in Azerbaijan," prosecutors said in a statement.
Prosecutors said they had obtained evidence in the form of
emails after a raid at Bombardier in Sweden last October.
A Bombardier spokeswoman confirmed an employee had been
questioned by police, but declined to give further comment.
"We will cooperate fully with the authorities," said Barbara
Grimm, Bombardier's head of communication for Railway Control
Solutions.
The arrested man's lawyer was not available for immediate
comment.
