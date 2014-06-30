FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier wins order for up to 24 regional jets
Sections
Featured
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
Cyber Risk
Homeland Security found SEC had 'critical' cyber weaknesses in January
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
The quiet exit of top Taser product
SHOCK TACTICS: THE SERIES
The quiet exit of top Taser product
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 30, 2014 / 7:40 PM / 3 years ago

Bombardier wins order for up to 24 regional jets

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc said on Monday an unidentified customer has ordered 16 CRJ900 regional jets in a $727 million deal that could swell to $1.1 billion if options for eight more of the planes are exercised.

Montreal-based Bombardier, which trails Brazil’s Embraer SA in the short-hop, narrow-body regional jet market, said the order value was based on list prices.

Bombardier, which faces tough competition and slack demand in the segment as airlines shift to bigger planes, said its next-generation 90-seat CRJ900 reduces fuel burn by up to 5.5 percent from earlier models.

The company is spending $4.4 billion to develop its biggest-ever jetliner, the 108 to 160-seat CSeries. After an engine failure on May 10, Bombardier resumed ground testing on June 10 and said it was developing a plan to return to flight testing.

Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.