Bombardier wins order for up to 24 regional jets

TORONTO, June 30 (Reuters) - Canadian planemaker Bombardier Inc said on Monday an unidentified customer has ordered 16 CRJ900 regional jets in a $727 million deal that could swell to $1.1 billion if options for eight more of the planes are exercised.

Montreal-based Bombardier, which trails Brazil’s Embraer SA in the short-hop, narrow-body regional jet market, said the order value was based on list prices.

Bombardier, which faces tough competition and slack demand in the segment as airlines shift to bigger planes, said its next-generation 90-seat CRJ900 reduces fuel burn by up to 5.5 percent from earlier models.

The company is spending $4.4 billion to develop its biggest-ever jetliner, the 108 to 160-seat CSeries. After an engine failure on May 10, Bombardier resumed ground testing on June 10 and said it was developing a plan to return to flight testing.