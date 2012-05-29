UPDATE 1-Bombardier CEO urges UK to think of Derby

TORONTO, May 29 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s bid to supply trains for Crossrail, the project to build a new railway link under central London, is crucial to the future of the British rail industry, the Canadian company’s chief executive said on Tuesday.

Bombardier’s facility in Derby, central England, is the country’s last remaining train manufacturing plant, and the company is shortlisted for the Crossrail contract.

If Britain wants to keep its local manufacturer, it needs to consider that factor when it evaluates bids, Chief Executive Pierre Beaudoin told reporters outside an event in Toronto.

“I think it’s important. For us, to win Crossrail is important for our plan, and it’s important to keep rail manufacturing in the UK,” he said.

Tender documents say Crossrail will operate 57 electric trains each day, with capacity of about 1,500 passengers each.

Last June, a consortium led by Germany’s Siemens AG won a contract to build and maintain 1,200 carriages for London’s Thameslink commuter line. In response, Bombardier said it would cut 1,400 jobs at the Derby plant.

Siemens is also a finalist for the Crossrail deal, with Japan’s Hitachi Ltd and Spain’s CAF.