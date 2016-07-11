FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Bombardier gets certification for CS300 aircraft
#Market News
July 11, 2016 / 12:47 PM / a year ago

Bombardier gets certification for CS300 aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Canada's Bombardier Inc said its CS300 jet received certification from Transport Canada and the company would deliver the first aircraft in the fourth quarter.

The CS300 airliner, which is currently in production at a facility in Quebec, will be delivered to Latvia's airBaltic, Bombardier said on Monday.

Reuters reported last week that the certification for the larger of the company's CSeries jet family would be given "soon".

The smaller 110-seater CS100 plane was awarded certification in December.

Airlines cannot fly planes commercially until certification is granted.

Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
