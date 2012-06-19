Bombardier exec says C-Series on track for flight

June 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s new C-Series jetliner is on track for its first flight by the end of 2012 and entry into service in 2013, Mike Arcamone, the newly appointed president of Bombardier’s commercial aircraft unit, said on Tuesday.

“Yes, the C-Series program is on track,” Arcamone said at an analysts’ and media briefing in Montreal.

“We are driving for the first flight in 2012. We are working towards an entry of service for our CS-100 aircraft by the end of 2013 and by 2014 for the CS-300 aircraft,” he said.