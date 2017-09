TORONTO, May 30 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s new CSeries jet suffered an “engine-related incident” while stationary during maintenance testing on Thursday and flight testing of the aircraft has been halted, the company said in a release on Friday.

Bombardier said it is investigating the incident with Pratt & Whitney, a unit of United Technologies Corp that makes the engines. (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Jeffrey Hodgson)