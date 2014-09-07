FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier resumes test flights for CSeries jet
September 7, 2014 / 10:50 PM / 3 years ago

Bombardier resumes test flights for CSeries jet

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc resumed test flights for its much-delayed CSeries jet on Sunday, the first such flight after tests were halted in May following an on-ground engine failure.

The plane and train maker said it had taken “appropriate measures to address the issue” along with Pratt & Whitney which makes the engine for the narrow-body plane.

“Bombardier Commercial Aircraft confirmed that the CSeries aircraft resumed flight testing with flight test vehicle two taking flight today at Bombardier’s facility in Mirabel, Quebec,” the company said in a statement.

Bombardier reiterated the aircraft’s service entry is still on track for the second half of 2015.

A source told Reuters on Thursday that the aircraft was expected to fly again in the coming days.

Bombardier’s ambitious multibillion-dollar CSeries program will give the Montreal-based company a foothold in the larger commercial jetliner segment, pitting it against the smaller planes made by Boeing Co and Airbus Group NV.

Pratt and Whitney is a division of United Technologies Corp . (Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Sandra Maler)

