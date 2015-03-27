FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier CSeries delivery pushed to 2016 - report
March 27, 2015 / 6:45 PM / 2 years ago

Bombardier CSeries delivery pushed to 2016 - report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, March 27 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc will not deliver its first CSeries jet until 2016, missing a longstanding target, Bloomberg reported on Friday, citing the company’s new chief executive.

Chief Executive Alain Bellemare said last month that while Bombardier was committed to having the plane certified by the end of 2015, its entry into service could be in 2016 depending on decisions made by customers.

Bombardier had long said it was targeting entry into service in the second half of 2015. But in a February filing it shifted its language slightly, saying it expected certification in the second half of 2015, and entry into service “shortly thereafter.” (Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

