Bombardier says CSeries to be certified this year
April 9, 2015 / 10:31 AM / 2 years ago

Bombardier says CSeries to be certified this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, April 9 (Reuters) - Canadian planemaker Bombardier expects its long-delayed CSeries passenger jet to receive certification in 2015, enabling the aircraft to start operating soon afterwards, a company executive said on Thursday.

“The CSeries will be certified this year and enter service shortly thereafter,” Ross Mitchell, vice-president business acquisition at Bombardier Commercial Aircraft, said at an aerospace conference hosted by the Economist magazine in Paris.

The aircraft has completed 1,300 hours of flight testing including most performance tests, with the focus now turning towards avionics, Mitchell said.

It has just completed an icing test, he added. (Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by James Regan)

