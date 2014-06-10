FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 10, 2014 / 8:45 PM / 3 years ago

Bombardier resumes ground testing on CSeries jetliner

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 10 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it has resumed ground engine testing on its all-new CSeries jetliner after an engine failure last week, and still expects the narrow-body plane to enter service in the second half of 2015.

The Montreal-based plane maker said it and engine manufacturer Pratt and Whitney have determined the sequence of events that led to the problem.

Bombardier said that flight testing was expected to resume in the coming weeks and that the $4.4 billion CSeries will not appear at the Farnborough Air Show in July. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

