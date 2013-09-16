Bombardier CSeries lands, ends first flight

MIRABEL, Quebec, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc’s new CSeries jetliner landed successfully Monday, ending the first flight in the company‘s$3.4 billion program to develop a new narrow-bodied plane.

The CSeries touched down at 12:23 p.m. EDT (1623 GMT) at an airfield beside Bombardier’s factory, about 2-1/2 hours after taking off. With the new jet, the Montreal-based plane and train maker is attempting to break into the hyper-competitive larger aircraft segment currently dominated by Boeing Co and Airbus.