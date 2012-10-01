FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier signs $64 mln train contract with Deutsche Bahn
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2012 / 10:35 AM / in 5 years

Bombardier signs $64 mln train contract with Deutsche Bahn

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc, the world’s largest train maker, said it won a contract worth about 50 million euros ($64.33 million) to supply five double-deck trains to Deutsche Bahn AG.

Deutsche Bahn AG, the German national railway company, has already ordered 135 of the variable double-deck coaches for long-distance services as part of a December 2008 contract, Bombardier said in a statement.

The Montreal-based company said the delivery of the trains, called Twindexx Vario, is scheduled to start in the second half of 2014.

Shares of the company, which is also the world’s third-largest plane maker, closed at C$3.69 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Friday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.