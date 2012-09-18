FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier signs $367 mln train parts contract with Spain's Talgo
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 18, 2012 / 11:00 AM / in 5 years

Bombardier signs $367 mln train parts contract with Spain's Talgo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 18 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said its train unit signed a deal worth about 281 million euros ($367 million) with the Saudi Arabian unit of Spain’s Talgo to supply parts for 36 high-speed trains.

Intercity passenger train manufacturer Talgo was recently contracted by the Saudi Railways Organization to build and operate a 450-km high-speed railway connecting Mecca and Medina.

Bombardier, the world’s largest train maker, said the deal is likely to include propulsion and control packages and high-speed bogies. Most of these will be manufactured at its Trapaga plant in Spain.

Shares of the Montreal-based company, which is also the world’s third-largest plane maker, closed at C$3.74 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.