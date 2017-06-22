BERLIN, June 22 Canada's Bombardier
plans to cut around 2,200 jobs in Germany, or around a quarter
of its workforce in the country, as part of a sweeping savings
plan, a company source told Reuters.
Most of the jobs would be cut at the company's plants in
Henningsdorf near Berlin and Goerlitz on the German border with
Poland, the person said.
Bombardier Inc said in October it would cut 7,500 jobs
worldwide, mostly in its train-making division, in a second
round of layoffs announced last year, following extended delays
and budget overruns in its aerospace business.
German weekly magazine WirtschaftsWoche reported earlier on
Thursday that around 2,700 of those jobs would be at the
train-making business in Germany and that plant closures were on
the cards.
Bombardier denied it could shut down factories, saying no
such move was on the agenda, but declined to comment on how many
jobs may go in Germany. A spokesman said talks with worker
representatives were ongoing.
