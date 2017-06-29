* Cuts are part of company-wide restructuring
* Most jobs to go at plants in Hennigsdorf, Goerlitz
* No compulsory redundancies until end-2019
* No factories to be shut
(Adds more comments on restructuring, no comment on possible
Siemens rail tie-up)
HENNIGSDORF, Germany, June 29 Canada's
Bombardier will slash up to 2,200 jobs in Germany by
2020 as part of a sweeping savings plan but will not shut any of
its five plants there, Bombardier Transportation's supervisory
board Chairman Wolfgang Toelsner said.
Most of the cuts will be at the loss-making train-making
division's plants in Hennigsdorf near Berlin and Goerlitz on the
German border with Poland, he told a news conference on
Thursday, confirming a Reuters report published last week.
He said Bombardier's factory in the eastern German town of
Bautzen could even see its headcount rise if orders were strong,
and added that there was an agreement to have no compulsory
redundancies until the end of 2019.
Bombardier said last October it would slash 7,500 jobs
worldwide, mostly in its Germany-based train-making division,
following extended delays and budget overruns in its aerospace
business.
The group declined to say on Thursday what impact a possible
tie-up with the rail business of German engineering group
Siemens would have on the restructuring.
Siemens and Bombardier have held talks to combine their rail
operations, two people close to the matter told Reuters in
April, although such a tie-up would be difficult because of
antitrust concerns and questions over which company would retain
control of a combined venture.
(Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing
by David Evans and Adrian Croft)