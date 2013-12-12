FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
American Airlines to buy up to 70 of CRJ900 NextGen aircraft
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
December 12, 2013 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

American Airlines to buy up to 70 of CRJ900 NextGen aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said on Thursday that American Airlines Group Inc would buy 30 of its CRJ900 NextGen aircraft and had also taken options on an additional 40 planes.

The company said based on the list price for the CRJ900 NextGen aircraft, the firm order contract was valued at about $1.42 billion and might increase to about $3.38 billion if the 40 options are converted into firm orders.

American Airlines said the more fuel-efficient aircraft would allow the airline to lower costs by replacing older aircraft.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.