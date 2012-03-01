FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier posts lower quarterly profit
March 1, 2012 / 11:11 AM / 6 years ago

Bombardier posts lower quarterly profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 1 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc, the world’s third biggest commercial plane maker, reported a lower quarterly profit on reduced revenue from its commercial aircraft business.

The results reflect a change in the aerospace unit’s year end, to Dec. 31 from Jan. 31, which reduced the reporting period to two months. The transportation division already had a Dec. 31 year end.

Fourth-quarter net profit was $214 million, or 12 cents a share, compared with $295 million, or 16 cents a share, a year ago.

Revenue fell to $4.3 billion from $5.6 billion a year ago.

