FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bomnbardier says CSeries jet on track for end-June debut
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 2, 2013 / 11:36 AM / in 4 years

Bomnbardier says CSeries jet on track for end-June debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 2 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier is confident it will be able to fly its new CSeries passenger jet by the end of June, a senior executive said on Sunday.

The first aircraft, which rolled out of the factory in green primer paint and is now under the control of flight test crew, is looking “great” for a June test sortie, Chet Fuller, senior commercial vice president, told reporters.

A maiden flight is considered important for sales of a new aircraft. The countdown coincides with the larger Airbus A350, which is expected to fly within weeks.

Fuller dismissed speculation of a flight timed to coincide with the June 17-23 Paris Airshow, but said Bombardier would use the showcase event to unveil a previously undisclosed customer for the 110-seat version of the CSeries.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.