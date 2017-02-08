BRIEF-S&P affirms Brazil 'BB/B' sovereign ratings
* S&P - Brazil 'BB/B' sovereign ratings affirmed; Outlook remains negative
BRASILIA Feb 8 Brazil's argument in a trade dispute with Canada will be helped by a World Trade Organization (WTO) ruling that European nations had provided unfair subsidies to Airbus Group SE, a senior official at Brazil's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.
Carlos Cozendey, undersecretary for economic affairs, said Canadian government support for Bombardier Inc had helped the planemaker win a major order from Delta Air Lines Inc over Brazilian rival Embraer SA. (Reporting by Alonso Soto; Editing by Chris Reese; Writing by Brad Haynes)
SAO PAULO, Feb 10 A group of bondholders in Oi SA appealed on Friday a ruling by a Dutch court that refused to declare insolvent two subsidiaries in the Netherlands, the latest setback in a protracted legal battle to solve Brazil's largest bankruptcy case on record.
* Moody's assigns AAA to Delaware's $225 m Ser. 2017 GO bonds; Outlook stable