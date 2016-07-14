FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
AIRSHOW-Bombardier says has no plans to scrap Global 8000 business jet
July 14, 2016 / 2:40 PM / a year ago

AIRSHOW-Bombardier says has no plans to scrap Global 8000 business jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FARNBOROUGH, England, July 14 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc <BBDb.TO> has no plans to scrap its ultra-long-distance business jet, the Global 8000, and will shift resources to the project following the completion of test flights for the shorter-range Global 7000, a spokesman said on Thursday.

The Wall Street Journal on Wednesday reported that the Montreal-based company may cancel the Global 8000 due to weak demand.

There has been “no change whatsoever” to the company’s plans for the craft, Bombardier Business Aircraft spokesman Mark Masluch said. The first test flight of the Global 7000 is expected later this year, he said. (Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

