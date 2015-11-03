FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier says business jets to meet 2018 target to begin service
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2015 / 4:02 PM / 2 years ago

Bombardier says business jets to meet 2018 target to begin service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Toronto, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc  is confident its new Global 7000 business jet will meet the target for entering service in the second half of 2018, the president of its business aircraft unit, David Coleal, said on Tuesday.

Testing avionics and structural testing are moving along smoothly, the company said.

The company, which provided an update on the business jet program at its facilities in Toronto, said it is doing structural tests on the aircraft and is moving to a flight validation phase.

The company said it has 10 engines already built for the aircraft and some avionics testing is already completed. (Reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.