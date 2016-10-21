(Figure in U.S. dollars)

OTTAWA Oct 21 Canada's federal government on Friday repeated a pledge to give aid to plane and trainmaker Bombardier Inc, which announced earlier in the day it was shedding jobs for the second time this year.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains told reporters it was not a matter of if, but how Ottawa helps Bombardier, which is seeking $1 billion to support its new CSeries passenger jet. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)