Investors want safeguards against bank break-ups
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - Large US investors are drafting proposals to guard against being left holding riskier debt in the event that big banks are broken up into smaller entities.
(Figure in U.S. dollars)
OTTAWA Oct 21 Canada's federal government on Friday repeated a pledge to give aid to plane and trainmaker Bombardier Inc, which announced earlier in the day it was shedding jobs for the second time this year.
Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains told reporters it was not a matter of if, but how Ottawa helps Bombardier, which is seeking $1 billion to support its new CSeries passenger jet. (Reporting by David Ljunggren; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)
NEW YORK, Oct 21 (IFR) - Large US investors are drafting proposals to guard against being left holding riskier debt in the event that big banks are broken up into smaller entities.
* Qtrly net interest income $9.3 million versus $8.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* AT&T is in advanced talks to acquire Time Warner, and a deal could come as early as this weekend - WSJ