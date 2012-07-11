FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Bombardier says new Learjet on track to enter service
July 11, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bombardier says new Learjet on track to enter service

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 11 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc, the world’s third biggest planemaker, said its new Learjet business aircraft is on track to enter service in 2013.

Work on the first Learjet 85 jet’s wing internal structure is complete in Queretaro, Mexico and has been moved into the final assembly position for wing plank installation, Bombardier said in a statement.

Shares of Montreal-based Bombardier, which competes with Brazil’s Embraer, Airbus and Boeing, closed at C$4.04 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

