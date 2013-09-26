FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Lion Air says interested in Bombardier CS300 jet
September 26, 2013 / 8:22 PM / 4 years ago

Lion Air says interested in Bombardier CS300 jet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 26 (Reuters) - The head of Indonesia’s Lion Air, one of the world’s fastest-growing low-cost airlines, expressed interest on Thursday in buying a larger version of Bombardier’s CSeries jet.

The 130-seater will be a bigger-capacity version of the CS100, which staged a maiden flight earlier this month as Canada aims to break into a market dominated by Airbus and Boeing.

“I am nterested in buying the CS300. We will know how many after we learn about t more deeply,” co-founder and chief executive Rusdi Kirana said by email.

“I thnk it wll sut our operaton,” he added.

The privately owned Indonesian carrier has already placed record orders for Boeing and Airbus jets to serve the archipelago nation’s rapid air traffic growth.

