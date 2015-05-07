FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier says Lufthansa's Swiss arm to be 1st customer of CSeries
May 7, 2015 / 9:36 AM / 2 years ago

Bombardier says Lufthansa's Swiss arm to be 1st customer of CSeries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 7 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said Lufthansa’s Swiss International Air Lines will be the first customer to take delivery of the Canadian company’s CSeries aircraft once the aircraft enters service in the first half of 2016.

Montreal-based Bombardier also confirmed that the CSeries aircraft will make its world debut at the International Paris Air Show at Le Bourget, France.

Earlier in March, Lufthansa said it had not yet decided whether its Swiss unit will be the launch operator for Bombardier CSeries. (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
