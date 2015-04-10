Bombardier stock jumps on report it's eyeing rail unit options

TORONTO, April 10 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc shares jumped after markets opened on Friday following a Reuters report that the company is seeking to raise cash from its rail unit, potentially worth as much as $5 billion.

The world’s largest manufacturer of planes and trains is working with banks on strategic options, including a possible sale of all or part of its train-making arm, according to six sources familiar with the matter.

The stock jumped as much as 7.3 percent to C$2.79 in early morning trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)