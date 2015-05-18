Bombardier business aircraft president resigns

May 18 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier on Monday said its business aircraft president, Eric Martel, would leave the company and be succeeded by David Coleal, the latest in a series of management changes.

Coleal is currently executive vice president and general manager - Boeing, Business & Regional Jet Programs of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc and will resign effective June 11, according to a Securities Exchange Commission filing. He had also served as vice president and general manager of Bombardier Learjet.

Martel has been with the company for 13 years and is leaving the company to “pursue other career opportunities,” the company said in a statement.

Montreal-based Bombardier underwent a major shakeup in February, with Alain Bellemare replacing Pierre Beaudoin as chief executive, and the company suspending dividends and laying out plans to raise $2 billion.

The company said in April its commercial aircraft president Mike Arcamone would leave the company and Chief Financial Officer Pierre Alary would retire.

Bombardier also said it has hired procurement expert Jean-Paul Pellissier as a special adviser to review the company’s supply chain. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)