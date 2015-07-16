FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bombardier names Pratt & Whitney Canada exec as new CFO

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds background)

July 16 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier Inc said Pratt & Whitney Canada’s John Di Bert has been named chief financial officer, replacing Pierre Alary, who announced his retirement in April.

Di Bert, who was most recently vice president of customer service at Pratt & Whitney’s Canadian unit, will take up his new post on Aug. 10, Bombardier said. Pratt & Whitney is a part of United Technologies Corp.

Bombardier has announced a long string of management changes over the last year. The biggest came in February, when another former United Technologies executive, Alain Bellemare, took over as chief executive.

Bombardier works closely with Pratt & Whitney, which makes the engine that powers its new commercial jet, the CSeries. In May, the two companies announced that they had agreed to develop a data management system for the plane.

The company said Di Bert is a chartered accountant, with a bachelor of commerce and a graduate diploma from Concordia University in Montreal. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru; and Allison Martell in Toronto; Editing by Alan Crosby)

