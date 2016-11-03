FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Toronto rail agency edges closer to ditching Bombardier over delays
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 3, 2016 / 11:30 PM / 10 months ago

Toronto rail agency edges closer to ditching Bombardier over delays

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TORONTO, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Metrolinx, the provincial agency in charge of transportation in and around Toronto, filed notice that it could terminate its contract with Bombardier Inc , a spokeswoman said on Thursday, after lengthy delivery delays.

Bombardier in 2010 won a roughly C$770 million ($574.84 million) contract to deliver 182 vehicles between 2013 and 2020. The light-rail vehicles are to be used in a new transit project crossing Toronto due to open in 2021, after Metrolinx pushed back its planned launch by a year.

The pilot vehicle is about two years behind schedule.

"We have taken the next step afforded to us in our contract with Bombardier and I can confirm it's a notice of intent (to terminate)," said Metrolinx spokeswoman Anne Marie Aikins.

Aikins said it was taking the next legal step and did not mean Metrolinx was ending its contract just yet.

In July, the agency filed a notice of default against the Montreal-based plane and trainmaker for delayed delivery of a fleet of light-rail vehicles.

Toronto's municipal transit authority has also complained of delayed delivery from Bombardier after receiving only a handful of streetcars it ordered in 2009. ($1 = 1.3395 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Amran Abocar; editing by Grant McCool)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.