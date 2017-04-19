Court sides with Bombardier in Metrolinx rail contract dispute

TORONTO, April 19 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc.'s light rail contract with an Ontario transportation agency cannot be canceled despite delivery delays, a Toronto judge ruled on Wednesday.

In a victory for Bombardier, a judge accepted the company's request for an injunction to stop Metrolinx from terminating the C$770 million ($572.79 million) order. The agency had wanted to cancel the 2010 order for 182 cars, complaining of delivery delays and poor execution. (Reporting by Allison Lampert in Montreal)