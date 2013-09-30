FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bombardier begins construction of Morocco parts plant
Sections
Featured
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
Breakingviews
Crypto-currencies can't salvage hedge-fund junkies
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 30, 2013 / 3:33 PM / 4 years ago

Bombardier begins construction of Morocco parts plant

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

RABAT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier on Monday began construction in Morocco of a $200 million plant to make parts for its Learjet 70 and 75 and CRJ aircraft, the state news agency said.

EADS, Boeing, Safran and other companies also operate parts plants in Morocco, attracted by favourable government terms for overseas investors.

Bombardier has been making parts in Morocco since February at a temporary facility at Mohammed V airport in Nouaceur, near Casablanca.

Bombardier’s permanent plant is scheduled to open in June, 2014 and will create 850 full-time direct jobs, the state news agency said.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.