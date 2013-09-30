Bombardier begins construction of Morocco parts plant

RABAT, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier on Monday began construction in Morocco of a $200 million plant to make parts for its Learjet 70 and 75 and CRJ aircraft, the state news agency said.

EADS, Boeing, Safran and other companies also operate parts plants in Morocco, attracted by favourable government terms for overseas investors.

Bombardier has been making parts in Morocco since February at a temporary facility at Mohammed V airport in Nouaceur, near Casablanca.

Bombardier’s permanent plant is scheduled to open in June, 2014 and will create 850 full-time direct jobs, the state news agency said.