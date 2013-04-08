FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier gets 336 million euro order for German rail operator
April 8, 2013

Bombardier gets 336 million euro order for German rail operator

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 8 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said its train unit signed an agreement with German engineering group Siemens AG to supply train components to state-owned rail operator Deutsche Bahn worth about 336 million euros ($438 million).

The order is an extension of a 2011 agreement with Siemens under which Bombardier would supply components for up to 220 high-speed ICx trains for about 2.1 billion euros.

The original agreement included an option to order components for up to 80 additional trains until 2030. ()

The world’s biggest train maker said it would provide the body shells as well as trailer bogies for the new ICx fleet.

Montreal-based Bombardier said the production will start in the summer of 2013, with final assembly to begin in spring 2014.

