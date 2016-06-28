Air Canada finalizes order to buy 45 Bombardier CSeries jets

June 28 (Reuters) - Canada’s largest airline Air Canada said it finalized an order to buy 45 Bombardier Inc CSeries jets.

The order for 45 CS300 narrow body aircraft is valued at about $3.8 billion at list price and includes an option to buy 30 more jets, which will increase the value to $6.3 billion, the companies said on Tuesday.

Montreal-based Bombardier, which expects deliveries to begin in late 2019 and extend to 2022, first announced the order in February. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)