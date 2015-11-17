Bombardier says to sell 20 business jet to Flexjet

LAS VEGAS, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said on Tuesday it has agreed to sell 20 of its Challenger 350 business jets to Flexjet LLC, in a deal valued at about $544 million based on list prices of the planes.

Flexjet, which has signed a memorandum of understanding with Bombardier, is owned by Directional Aviation Capital and is one of the world’s largest providers of private jet travel.

The provisional order comes as a huge boost for Bombardier, which in recent months has seen its order book affected by struggles with its CSeries line of passenger jets, as well as delays and problems with its new business jets. (Writing by Euan Rocha; Editing by Sandra Maler)