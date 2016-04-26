FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bombardier says Chorus Aviation's unit to buy five aircraft
April 26, 2016 / 11:35 AM / a year ago

Bombardier says Chorus Aviation's unit to buy five aircraft

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc said a unit of Nova Scotia-based Chorus Aviation Inc has signed an agreement to buy five CRJ900 aircraft with an option to buy an additional five aircraft.

Based on the list price of the CRJ900 aircraft, the order is valued at about $229 million and could increase to $467 million, if Chorus exercises its right to purchase the additional aircraft, Bombardier said on Tuesday.

Once delivered, the five aircraft will be operated by a unit of Chorus under the Air Canada Express banner. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

