a year ago
Lufthansa's Swiss sees fewer CSeries deliveries than planned this year
#Market News
September 6, 2016 / 2:01 PM / a year ago

Lufthansa's Swiss sees fewer CSeries deliveries than planned this year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Lufthansa unit Swiss International Air Lines expects to take delivery of fewer CSeries single-aisle planes than initially planned this year due to delivery delays with the Pratt & Whitney engines, it said.

Swiss, the launch operator for the Bombardier plane with one CS100 in service, had initially expected 9 of the planes this year, but declined to say on Tuesday exactly how many it now expected.

"The deliveries and entries into service of our further C Series aircraft are being set back - by a few weeks - also because of delivery delays with their engines," a spokesman for Swiss told Reuters.

Bombardier earlier on Tuesday cut its CSeries delivery forecast to 7 from 15 aircraft citing engine delivery delays by its supplier Pratt & Whitney. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
