a year ago
Bombardier to halt completion of some business jets in 2017 amid soft market
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
GE shifts strategy, after missteps
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
Harvey throws a wrench into U.S. energy engine
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
In Syrian skies, U.S. pilots learn how fast air war can morph
September 1, 2016 / 2:10 PM / a year ago

Bombardier to halt completion of some business jets in 2017 amid soft market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MONTREAL, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Bombardier Inc will halt completion work on its Global 5000 and 6000 business jets during certain periods in 2017, the manufacturer said on Thursday, amid ongoing softness in the market for corporate planes.

The furloughs at Bombardier's global completions center follow a decision in 2015 by the Canadian plane and trainmaker to cut production of Global 5000 and 6000 jets, citing weak demand from China, Latin America and Russia.

"It's a very common practice to adjust our manufacturing strategy and sequencing to ensure we manage our inventories and costs," said Bombardier spokesman Mark Masluch.

"We will work collaboratively with our Union to ensure we take steps to mitigate impact to our workforce." (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

