Canada's Bombardier signs locomotive deal worth up to $340 mln
#Market News
June 25, 2014 / 4:15 PM / 3 years ago

Canada's Bombardier signs locomotive deal worth up to $340 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, June 25 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier Inc said on Wednesday that its transportation unit will supply German leasing company and train operator Railpool with up to 65 locomotives in a deal worth as much as 250 million euros ($340.38 million).

The contract includes an order for 35 Traxx locomotives, valued at 135 million euro, with an option for 30 more. Delivery is scheduled for 2015 and 2016.

The longer-range locomotives, designed for speeds of up to 160 kilometers per hour (99 miles per hour), will operate on a new rail corridor linking Poland with the Netherlands, and on lines in Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Hungary and Romania.

Bombardier will assemble the locomotives in Kassel, Germany, car bodies in Poland and chassis in Siegen, Germany. Propulsion, control and automatic train protection equipment will be manufactured at Bombardier sites in Germany and Sweden. ($1 = 0.7345 Euros) (Reporting by Susan Taylor; Editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

