Bombardier Aerospace unit to cut 1,800 jobs -report

TORONTO, May 14 (Reuters) - Canadian train and aircraft maker Bombardier Inc plans to announce 1,800 job cuts in its aerospace division on Thursday, according to a newspaper report.

The report from La Presse on Thursday said the majority, or about 1,000 of the cuts, will be in its home base of Montreal.

The company last week warned that it may cut production of its profitable Global business jets, due to weak demand.

While earnings from business jets were steady in the first quarter, net orders dropped to 19 from 46 a year earlier. On a conference call at the time, Chief Executive Alain Bellemare said the weakness was in the Global large-jet program. (Reporting by Euan Rocha Editing by W Simon)