Bombardier reorganizes businesses; Aerospace COO to retire
July 23, 2014 / 9:11 PM / 3 years ago

Bombardier reorganizes businesses; Aerospace COO to retire

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier Inc said it completed a reorganization of its business into four units as it looks to cut costs and overhead.

The company said Bombardier Aerospace President and Chief Operating Officer Guy Hachey will retire as part of the reorganization.

Bombardier’s business will now consist of four divisions - transportation, business aircraft, commercial aircraft, and aerostructures and engineering services.

All the four units will report directly to Bombardier Chief Executive Pierre Beaudoin, the company said.

Reporting By Kanika Sikka in Bangalore; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
