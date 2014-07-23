Bombardier reorganizes businesses; Aerospace COO to retire

July 23 (Reuters) - Canada’s Bombardier Inc said it completed a reorganization of its business into four units as it looks to cut costs and overhead.

The company said Bombardier Aerospace President and Chief Operating Officer Guy Hachey will retire as part of the reorganization.

Bombardier’s business will now consist of four divisions - transportation, business aircraft, commercial aircraft, and aerostructures and engineering services.

All the four units will report directly to Bombardier Chief Executive Pierre Beaudoin, the company said.