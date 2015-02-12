Bombardier CSeries cost estimate rises to $5.4 billion

TORONTO, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The cost of Bombardier Inc’s high-stakes CSeries jet program is now pegged at about $5.4 billion, outgoing Chief Executive Pierre Beaudoin said on Thursday.

The Canadian plane and train manufacturer has repeatedly raised the estimated cost of the new jet. Last February it said costs would rise by $1.05 billion, which brought the total to $4.95 billion.

Beaudoin was speaking on a conference call with analysts, investors and media.