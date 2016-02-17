Bombardier to cut about 7,000 jobs over next 2 years

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Canadian plane and train maker Bombardier Inc said it will reduce its workforce by about 7,000 employees over the next two years, while ramping up hiring to support production of its CSeries commercial jets.

The Montreal-based company’s net loss narrowed to 31 cents per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from 92 cents per share a year earlier.

Revenue fell 15.8 percent to $5.02 billion. (Reporting By Allison Lampert in Montreal and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)